Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

