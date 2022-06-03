Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $528,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

