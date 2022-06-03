Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.