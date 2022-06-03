Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $341,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $306.62 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.95. The company has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

