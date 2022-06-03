Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after purchasing an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $196.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

