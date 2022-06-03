Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $106.21 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

