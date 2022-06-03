Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,114 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.31 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

