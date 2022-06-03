Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after buying an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,409,000 after buying an additional 174,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

NYSE:SRE opened at $162.91 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

