GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.67.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

