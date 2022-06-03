GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $249,279.67 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $249,279.67 and $698.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.04 or 0.05927789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00209995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00657039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00617047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00073742 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004364 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.