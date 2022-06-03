Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 113.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 24,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.39. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.77.
Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
