Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $165,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,376,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $849.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

