Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

NASDAQ VMGAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

