Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLLIU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,087,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.
NASDAQ:GLLIU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.53.
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
