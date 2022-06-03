Glazer Capital LLC Sells 138,170 Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,170 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Iron Spark I worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Spark I by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is intends to focus on the businesses in the consumer sector. Iron Spark I Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

