Glazer Capital LLC Sells 105,357 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,357 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Better World Acquisition worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 599.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,216 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

