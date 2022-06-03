Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.12% of BYTE Acquisition worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,849,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.