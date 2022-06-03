Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEAEU. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAEU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

