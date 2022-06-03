Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

