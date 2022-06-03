Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $14,168,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000.
NASDAQ:FNVTU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.
Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.
