Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $14,168,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:FNVTU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNVTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.