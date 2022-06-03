Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Forum Merger IV worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMIV. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 34.8% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 175,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 153,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 350.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 18.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

