Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Forum Merger IV worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 63.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMIV opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

