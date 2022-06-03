Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Waldencast Acquisition worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,850,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $13,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,483,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

WALD stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.