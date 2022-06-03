Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OACB. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OACB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OACB opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.