Glazer Capital LLC Has $472,000 Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Waldencast Acquisition worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $24,850,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of WALD opened at $9.82 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

