Glazer Capital LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,170 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Iron Spark I worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Spark I by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is intends to focus on the businesses in the consumer sector. Iron Spark I Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

