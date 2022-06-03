Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 42,571 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMGAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000.
VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.
VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGAU)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.