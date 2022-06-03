Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Brookline Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCAC. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

