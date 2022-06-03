Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,495 Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDNRU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.27.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

