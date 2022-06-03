Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXCOU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXCOU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.40.

