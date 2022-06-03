Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.12% of BYTE Acquisition worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.81 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

