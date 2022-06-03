Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.06

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and traded as low as $71.91. Givaudan shares last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 186,400 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,570.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

