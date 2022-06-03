Gillson Capital LP Sells 1,276 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

