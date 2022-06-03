Gillson Capital LP Buys New Shares in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

