Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

