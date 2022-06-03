General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. 38,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,410. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

