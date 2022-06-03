GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $755,439.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.83 million and $755,439.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.14 or 0.02031460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 796.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00454303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032217 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000281 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

