GAM Holding AG Takes $311,000 Position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.09% of Heliogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,230. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

