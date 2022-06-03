GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 295,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPWR remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

