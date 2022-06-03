GAM Holding AG Makes New $150,000 Investment in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 551,073 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,235. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.