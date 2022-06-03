Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.9%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 7,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

