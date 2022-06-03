FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,380,061. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 94,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

