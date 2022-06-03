Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($37.02).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, March 11th.
In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($263,114.78).
About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
