Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($37.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($263,114.78).

Shares of FDEV stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.53) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,206 ($15.26). 25,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,926. The company has a market capitalization of £475.36 million and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,287.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,451.16. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,080 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,900 ($36.69).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

