Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $544,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FRPT opened at $68.83 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.75.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.
Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
