Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $544,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPT opened at $68.83 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.