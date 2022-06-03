Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Raised to €52.50

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($37.10) to €33.30 ($35.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

