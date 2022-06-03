Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 675 ($8.54) price objective on the stock.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.84) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 676.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 695.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -136.96. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 510 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.46).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

