Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 675 ($8.54) price objective on the stock.
Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.84) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 676.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 695.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -136.96. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 510 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.46).
Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.