FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Up to $34.42

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $35.14. FOX shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 5,160 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in FOX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FOX by 230.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 101,133 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

