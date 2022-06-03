Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Critical Analysis

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -136.12% -44.06% -35.03% Formula Systems (1985) 2.34% 5.05% 2.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and Formula Systems (1985), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Formula Systems (1985)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 17.67 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) $2.41 billion N/A $54.58 million $3.75 25.06

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats The Glimpse Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Formula Systems (1985) (Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and system, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. In addition, it markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Tia Enterprise; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, the company provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

