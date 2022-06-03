Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

