Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

